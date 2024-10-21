Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Trading Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Xerox traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 248,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,113,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox
Xerox Trading Down 6.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xerox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.24%.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.
