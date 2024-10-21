Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.47 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $108.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00041415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

