Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Great Portland Estates to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
