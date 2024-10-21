POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1281923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

POET Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

