Insider Selling: IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) EVP Sells 2,290 Shares of Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $108,042.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,991.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IDT Price Performance

NYSE:IDT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 118,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,943. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.78. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

IDT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 53.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 176.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth $265,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

