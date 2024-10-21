renBTC One Day Trading Volume Tops $37.69 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $66,587.42 or 0.99410875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $37.69 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 330 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

