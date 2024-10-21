SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after buying an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $82,572,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,475. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

