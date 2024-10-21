Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,928. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

