Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $649,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,840,000 after buying an additional 1,197,584 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,672 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 191,636 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,368,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,346 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,574. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

