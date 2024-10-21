Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 188,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 561,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 222,483 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Barclays cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,797,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,046,180. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

