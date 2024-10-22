First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.83. 235,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

