Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,786 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

NFLX stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $765.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,900. The firm has a market cap of $330.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $395.62 and a 12-month high of $773.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $699.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $656.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

