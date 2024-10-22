Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Radio Caca has a market cap of $78.03 million and $4.81 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001567 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000146 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002322 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,244,184 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.