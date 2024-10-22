Evercore ISI Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $141.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

