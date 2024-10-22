Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $110.09 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $110,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.14. 19,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $97.51.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

