Vicus Capital Trims Stock Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.99. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $60.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

