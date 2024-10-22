JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Stock Holdings Cut by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 574,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 256,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,420,000 after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 209,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,038 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

