Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH):

10/22/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/14/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/14/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $104.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $82.85. 404,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 980,848 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

