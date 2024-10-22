Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter.

IDV stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. 342,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

