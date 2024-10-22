Vicus Capital Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,081,000 after buying an additional 142,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,975 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,075,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 728,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.