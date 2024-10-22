Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Raised by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after purchasing an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 269,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,402,000 after buying an additional 166,998 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $129,257,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $99,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $968.98. 179,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,178. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,041.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

