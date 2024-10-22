Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $66,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 925,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,253. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DOC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

