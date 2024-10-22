Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 8556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.28 ($0.07).

Volta Finance Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.19. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Volta Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

