Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 548,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,067 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT remained flat at $81.93 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,294. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

