Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.23. 344,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.