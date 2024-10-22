Waterstone Financial, Inc., a Maryland-based company trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol WSBF, has recently disclosed its financial performance for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2024.

In an official press release dated October 22, 2024, the company unveiled its financial results for the specified period. The press release, furnished as Exhibit 99.1 in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, outlines the key financial highlights and operational developments during this time frame. Interested parties can access the full press release for further information.

This disclosure comes as part of the company’s commitment to transparency and in compliance with the reporting obligations outlined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, the company has provided an Interactive Data File, embedded within the Inline XBRL document as Cover Page, Exhibit 104, for reference.

Mark R. Gerke, the Chief Financial Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc., signed off on the report on behalf of the company on October 22, 2024. The company continues to focus on maintaining its financial integrity and keeping its stakeholders informed about its performance.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full details of the financial report for a comprehensive understanding of Waterstone Financial, Inc.’s recent performance and strategic direction moving forward.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

