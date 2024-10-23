Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 1,280,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 687,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18.
Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile
Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
