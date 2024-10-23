Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.18. 95,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 133,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on MGDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 3.9 %
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
