Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Trading Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 101,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 896,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

