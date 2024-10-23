Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. 3,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 45,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.