Bittensor (TAO) Price Reaches $537.58

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Bittensor has a market cap of $3.97 billion and approximately $146.15 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $537.58 or 0.00798283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 544.71450229 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $110,908,584.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

