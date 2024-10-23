StockNews.com Lowers FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Hold

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. 8,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

