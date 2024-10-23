JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $51.13. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.98.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap equities using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JUSA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.