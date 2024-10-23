Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Findev Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.
Findev Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 43.62%.
About Findev
Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.
Read More
