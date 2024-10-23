Redknee Solutions (TSE:RKN) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Redknee Solutions Inc (TSE:RKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 127,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.
Redknee Solutions Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01.
About Redknee Solutions
Redknee Solutions Inc provides real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions, and services. The company's monetization and subscriber management platform provides various solutions, such as converged billing and customer care, policy management, brand challenger, wholesale settlement, product catalog and order management, e-payment, and professional solutions to 250 service providers.
