Solana Price Hits $172.14 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $80.93 billion and approximately $3.91 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $172.14 or 0.00255949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Solana

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 587,125,825 coins and its circulating supply is 470,112,088 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

