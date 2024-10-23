Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 7677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.51 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts expect that Sumco Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

