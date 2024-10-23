Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.200-13.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.400 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.86. The stock had a trading volume of 640,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,265. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

