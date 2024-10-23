Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.95). 300,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 657% from the average session volume of 39,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($2.91).

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a current ratio of 13.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.71 and a beta of 0.68.

About Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

