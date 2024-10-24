Alpha Finance Lab 1-Day Volume Hits $14.80 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $82.14 million and $14.80 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001514 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004449 BTC.
Alpha Finance Lab Profile
Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.
Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.