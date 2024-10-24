Numbers Protocol (NUM) Price Hits $0.0418

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $27.07 million and approximately $424,664.13 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00240094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04075218 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $379,373.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

