Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $320,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,760,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,548,831.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.18. 657,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,801. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $258.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.