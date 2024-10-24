Core Gold Inc, (TSE:DMM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Core Gold Inc, (TSE:DMM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.39. Core Gold Inc, shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 20,899 shares traded.
Core Gold Inc, Price Performance
About Core Gold Inc,
Core Gold Inc, formerly Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc, is a Canada-based gold mining company with operations in southern Ecuador. The Company’s assets are: the Dynasty Goldfield Project, the Zaruma Gold Mine and Mill, as well as the Jerusalem Gold Project located approximately 30 kilometers (km) south of the Fruta del Norte project.
