Core Gold Inc, (TSE:DMM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Core Gold Inc, (TSE:DMM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.39. Core Gold Inc, shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 20,899 shares traded.

Core Gold Inc, Price Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is C$0.39.

About Core Gold Inc,

Core Gold Inc, formerly Dynasty Metals & Mining Inc, is a Canada-based gold mining company with operations in southern Ecuador. The Company’s assets are: the Dynasty Goldfield Project, the Zaruma Gold Mine and Mill, as well as the Jerusalem Gold Project located approximately 30 kilometers (km) south of the Fruta del Norte project.

