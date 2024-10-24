Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00053812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

