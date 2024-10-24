JD Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
JD Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS JDVB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. JD Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
About JD Bancshares
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JD Bancshares
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.