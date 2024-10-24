Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.15-5.25 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.12. 3,585,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,181. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

