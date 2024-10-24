iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.73 and traded as low as $27.55. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 27,707 shares.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $409.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

