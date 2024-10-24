Qtum Price Tops $2.40 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00003530 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $253.39 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.84 or 0.03717913 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00039305 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006918 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011826 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012254 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007085 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001972 BTC.
Qtum Coin Profile
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,370,530 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars.
