Qtum Price Tops $2.40 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00003530 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $253.39 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.84 or 0.03717913 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00039305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,370,530 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.