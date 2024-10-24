Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Lawrence Roulston Buys 3,000 Shares

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Roulston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.09 per share, with a total value of C$15,270.00.

Lawrence Roulston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Lawrence Roulston acquired 5,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,650.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Lawrence Roulston bought 1,500 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$6,592.50.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CVE:MTA traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.23. 50,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,815. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$5.62. The stock has a market cap of C$479.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming ( CVE:MTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

