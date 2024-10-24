Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Lawrence Roulston Buys 3,000 Shares

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Director Lawrence Roulston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.09 per share, with a total value of C$15,270.00.

Lawrence Roulston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 18th, Lawrence Roulston acquired 5,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,650.00.
  • On Friday, October 4th, Lawrence Roulston bought 1,500 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$6,592.50.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CVE:MTA traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.23. 50,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,815. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$5.62. The stock has a market cap of C$479.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 150.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA)

