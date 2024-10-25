ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $19.75. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 1,944 shares.

ZIVO Bioscience Trading Down 9.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.26.

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

